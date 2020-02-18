Menu
Consequence Media Announced as Official Media Partner of Benzinga Miami Cannabis Capital Conference

Cannabis entrepreneurs and investors gather at the Fountainbleu Miami from February 24th-25th

on February 18, 2020, 1:53pm
Consequence Media has announced their official media partnership of Benzinga Miami Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America from February 24th-25th. Held at the Fountainbleu Miami, investors and cannabis executives will join to learn about advancements in the rapidly changing space and find new opportunities to grow business enterprises. 

In January 2020, Consequence Media launched a first party data and supply side solution giving cannabis advertisers access to over 180 million unique visitors with efficiency and transparency, leading the charge as Cannabis/CBD brands attempt to go digital.

Please use the code CONSEQUENCE for 30% off tickets at the top of the checkout panel.

