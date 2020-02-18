Simon & Garfunkel, Better Call Saul (AMC), and Calexico with Iron & Wine (photo by Piper Ferguson)

This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, s’all good, man. With new editions of Greatest Hits and Relevant Content, we’re celebrating the premiere of the fifth season of Better Call Saul. Plus, we’ve got fresh episodes of Inspired By, Assembly, This Must Be the Gig, and The Opus.



Tuesday, February 18th kicks off Slippin’ Jimmy week with a collection of Greatest Hits from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In anticipation of the latter series’ penultimate season, we’ve tuned into the sound of Albuquerque, New Mexico for a 12-song playlist featuring cuts from ABBA, Deep Purple, Chicago, and more. Tune in at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT as distraction from all that legal work.

Then at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, we’ll be celebrating the new season of The Opus with an Inspired By playlist centered on Simon & Garfunkel. While the podcast digs into the specific legacy of Bridge Over Troubled Water, we’re taking a look at the iconic musicians’ wide-range of influence over the years. From classics like Joni Mitchell and Fleetwood Mac, to modern folk like Sam Beam & Jessca Hoop and The Milk Carton Kids, to indie sounds from The Shins and Fleet Foxes, Inspired By will take listeners through the historical thread of folk’s most important duo.

We’ll continue our Saul-ebration on Wednesday, February 19th with our latest Relevant Content. Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman will help fans get hyped for Season 5 by recapping where our favorite conniving lawyer was left at the end of last season, and speculating on where he’ll be going next. See if you know more than two things about Albuquerque by tuning in at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Keep that digital dial locked for a new episode of The Horror Virgin. This week, scare experts Jenn and Mikey sit down with their co-host Todd to take a bite out of the 1999 black comedy cannibal flick Ravenous. Chew along at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 20th brings two more brand new episodes of entertainment, beginning with the part two of Consequence Podcast Network’s Assembly. Airing at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT, host Robert Milazzo continues his documentation of Iron and Wine and Calexico as they get ready to perform their first concert together in 15 years in support of their Grammy-nominated collaborative album Years to Burn.

Later, This Must Be the Gig is back with an interview from Greg Dulli. Host Lior Phillips chats with the Afghan Whigs frontman about his new solo album, Random Desire, and what it’s like to tour without his usual band around him. Listen to the full conversation at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, after which you can hear it on demand at TuneIn.

Finally, episode two of The Opus makes its CoS Radio debut on Friday, February 21st at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Once again, host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell will guide listeners across Bridge Over Troubled Water, exploring the lasting impact of Simon & Garfunkel’s final album.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of February 3rd-9th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, February 17th:

This Must Be the Gig – Paul Banks Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Valentine’s Day Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 18th:

Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Greatest Hits Playlist – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Simon & Garfunkel — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 19th:

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Better Call Saul Season 5 Preview – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Ravenous – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Pete Yorn Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 20th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 2 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Simon and Garfunkel Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 21st:

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 2 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Simon and Garfunkel Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Better Call Saul Season 5 Preview Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Ravenous Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (Joe Keery) Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 22nd:

Late Shift 4 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 2 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Simon and Garfunkel Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 23rd:

Late Shift 4 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Better Call Saul Season 5 Preview Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Ravenous Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Simon and Garfunkel Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT