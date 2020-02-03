Consequence of Sound Radio





2020 is just getting warmed up, and we’re coming in hot with new exclusive content on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn. This week, we’re back with new episodes of Inspired By, This Must Be the Gig, and Relevant Content. In addition, we’re proud to present not one, not two, but three shows from the Consequence Podcast Network making their CoS Radio debuts.

First, This Must Be the Gig returns with a number of TuneIn debuts for you to revisit or listen to for the first time. Over the last few weeks, host Lior Phillips has chatted up Grammys host Alicia Keys, Paul Jones of Netflix’s Soundtrack, E Street Band legend Steven Van Zandt, and newly christened solo artist Frances Quinlan of Hop Along. All four episodes will be airing throughout the week with numerous rebroadcasts, so you have plenty of chances to hear a wide range of in-depth conversations. Check the schedule below for all dates and times.

Inspired By is back on Tuesday, February 4th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT to celebrate one of the most influential punk bands of all time, Green Day. With the trio’s new album, Father of All Motherfuckers, set to debut on February 7th, we’re looking at the many generations of rockers they’ve influenced. From contemporaries like Rancid and No Doubt, to second-wave punk rockers like Against Me! and Sum 41, to modern torchbearers in FIDLAR and Melkbelly, this playlist will provide an auroral encapsulation of Green Day’s decades of significance.

On Wednesday, February 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Relevant Content unveils a new interview-focused format as Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman sits down with writer/director Osgood “Oz” Perkins. The two discuss the filmmaker’s upcoming horror reimagining of a classic Grim Fairy Tale, Gretel & Hansel. It’s a fascinating peek into the grisly recontextualizing of the familiar story that’s sure to add to the intrigue surrounding the January 31st release.

The 5th brings even more frights for horror fans, as the podcast The Horror Virgin makes its CoS Radio debut. Filled with spoilers and irreverent humor, the series finds horror fanatics Jenn and Mikey introducing their bud and co-host Todd to the encyclopedia of scary movies he’s long avoided. Airing at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT, this week’s episode finds the trio digging into the Academy Awards-sweeping classic The Silence of the Lambs.

Thursday, February 6th brings another CPN debut to CoS Radio, as we air the first episode of Assembly at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Made in collaboration with The Modern School of Film, the series finds host Robert Milazzo documenting “the stories of the creators, communities, and crowds that come together, as events in art, culture, and beyond are shared into legacy.” Season 1 follows Iron and Wine and Calexico as they prepare to tour behind their Grammy-nominated collaborative album Years to Burn.

Finally, on Friday, February 7th we’ll be joining in on International Clash Day, a worldwide event celebrating not only The Clash themselves, but the causes for which they stood. To focus on the only band that matter’s lasting legacy, we’ll be broadcasting all three episodes of The Opus: London Calling for the very first time. Hosted by Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell, the deep dive into The Clash’s legacy features interviews with Lee “Scratch” Perry, Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, Spoon’s Britt Daniel, country legend Joe Ely, Robert Evans, and many more special guests. The episodes will air at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT, and 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT.

Between each episode, we’ll be sharing our exclusive The Clash’s Greatest Hits Playlist. Highlighting memorable tracks from the group and all its members’ various side-projects, the music block can be considered a crash course in punk’s most important band.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of This Must Be the Gig, Inspired By, Late Shift, and Relevant Content throughout the week, and hear episodes of all the podcasts and interview shows on demand at TuneIn. Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of February 3rd-9th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, February 3rd:

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by The Grammys Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –The Avett Brothers – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 4th:

Inspired By — Best Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Paul James – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By — Green Day — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Renaldo – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 5th:

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interview with Gretel and Hansel’s Osgood Perkins – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Silence of the Lambs – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 6th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Green Day Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 7th:

The Opus – London Calling: The Clash’s Great Rebellion — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Clash’s Greatest Hits Playlist – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – London Calling: Clash of the Cultures — 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

The Clash’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Opus – London Calling: Radio Clash’s Timeless Transmissions — 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Green Day Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 8th:

Late Shift 2 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Paul James Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by Green Day — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 9th:

Late Shift 3 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interview with Gretel and Hansel’s Osgood Perkins Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/

12:00 p.m. PT/The Horror Virgin – Silence of the Lambs Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by The Best Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (Joe Keery) – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT