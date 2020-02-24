I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix), Dashboard Confessional (photo by Philip Cosores), and DIIV (photo by Adrian Spinelli)





We’re all pretty bizarre, and Consequence of Sound Radio is recognizing that fact this week on TuneIn. We’ve got playlists inspired by John Hughes and Dashboard Confessional, an interview with the creatives behind Netflix’s newest show, plus new episodes of The Horror Virgin, This Must Be the Gig, and The Late Shift.

Tuesday, February 25th brings two new programming blocks of themed music. First, at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT, Greatest Hits is back to celebrate the songs of John Hughes’ classic filmography. Tied to Netflix’s new show I Am Not Okay with This (“like John Hughes made a superhero movie”), Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman has put together tracks from The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and more.

Then at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, Music Programmer and Content Strategist Ben Kaye delivers a new Inspired By. To mark the 20th anniversary of The Swiss Army Romance, we’ve put together songs influenced by Dashboard Confessional. From acoustic emo songs by Mayday Parade and Secondhand Serenade, to pop punk from Say Anything and Paramore, right into Soundcloud rap from Juice WRLD and Lil Peep, we’re tracing Chris Carrabba’s impact over the last two decades of music.

Continuing the Hughes-ian thread, Relevant Content returns Wednesday, February 26th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. This week, EIC Roffman talks with director Jonathan Entwistle and actress Sophia Lillis, the respective creator and star of Netflix’s new series I Am Not Okay with This. The pair discuss adapting Charles Forsman’s graphic novel and mixing teenage angst with superpowers for the show, which debuts February 26th.

That same day, The Horror Virgin returns at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. This week, Jenn and Mikey will walk the horror virgin himself, Todd, through the 2016 home invasion slasher Hush.

Thursday, February 27th brings us a brand new episode of This Must Be the Gig. The latest entry in the hit podcast finds host Lior Phillips chatting first concerts, touring lessons, and more with indie rockers DIIV. That airs at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Host Kevin McMahon takes the Late Shift on Saturday, February 29th at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT (Friday night), delivering a succinct mix of gospel and disco; tech house overdubs from Huerco S., Silvestre, and MR TC; and finishing with dusty, brown paper bag hip-hop. The show’s back half is nautically themed, with harp music from Alexander Mosolov, Alice Coltrane, and Brandee Younger.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also access the station via your smart device with the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, you can stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of February 24th through March 1st below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, February 24th:

This Must Be the Gig – Alicia Keys Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Simon and Garfunkel Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Huey Lewis Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 25th:

John Hughes’ Greatest Hits Playlist – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Steven Van Zandt Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Dashboard Confessional — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 26th:

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interviews with I Am Not Okay With This – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hush – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 27th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 2 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

John Hughes’ Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – DIIV – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Dashboard Confessional Playlist Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Pete Yorn Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 28th:

The Opus – Bridge Over Troubled Water: Episode 2 — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Dashboard Confessional Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interviews with I Am Not Okay With This Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hush Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 29th:

Late Shift 5 — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 2 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

John Hughes’ Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Dashboard Confessional Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 1st:

Late Shift 5 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Interviews with I Am Not Okay With This Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Hush Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Dashboard Confessional Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (Joe Keery) Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT