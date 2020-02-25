Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino on Disassociating, Second Chances, and Feeling Content

Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino

Best Coast are well aware of the complicated feelings that stem from youth. Their debut record, 2010’s Crazy for You, is full of ’em, and that palpable, sun-baked energy is what catapulted Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno to success. However, that sun began to shift by their third effort, 2015’s California Nights, an inexplicable sadness that drifted in like a looming cloud. Their latest album, Always Tomorrow, explores that stormy weather, finding Cosentino at her most confessional.

Things haven’t been easy for Cosentino. She’s since admitted to abusing prescriptions, concealing her feelings, and leaning into therapy after a recommendation from a friend. Always Tomorrow skips back and forth between the dark and the light of that period, contrasting images of claustrophobia and hopelessness against freedom and contentment. That latter victory is all over closing track “Used to Be” in which Cosentino proclaims, ““Don’t talk to me like you know me/ ’Cause I am not the same girl that I used to be.”



No, it’s been quite a journey for Cosentino, and she reflected on those peaks and valleys for our latest edition of Conversations with Consequence. Ahead, the California singer-songwriter unpacks the new album, explains how she found clarity, shares how she uses Best Coast as a time capsule, and stresses the power of second chances.