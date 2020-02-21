Two of Australia’s best musical exports are hitting the road together. Courtney Barnett has been tapped to open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their upcoming UK tour.
Barnett and Cave are set to share the stage beginning in May. Their joint itinerary includes visits to Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, and Dublin. The two acts also have a two-night stand at The O2 in London.
For Barnett, these dates follow her first-ever US solo tour, as well as the release of her surprise album, MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne. As for Cave, he just announced a North American fall trek in support of his nearly flawless Ghosteen album.
Find the tour schedules for both artists below. Tickets for Barnett and Cave’s UK tour can be purchased here.
Courtney Barnett 2020 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #
05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena #
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro #
05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #
05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #
05/14 – London, UK @ The O2 #
05/15 – London, UK @ The O2 #
11/05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
# = supporting Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham $
05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena $
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro $
05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena $
05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena $
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena $
05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena $
05/14 – London, UK @ The O2 $
05/15 – London, UK @ The O2 $
05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice
05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena
06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna
06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena
06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *
09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
* = w/ Weyes Blood
$ = w/ Courtney Barnett
fhttps://youtu.be/ugUFu8XUjgA