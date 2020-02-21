Two of Australia’s best musical exports are hitting the road together. Courtney Barnett has been tapped to open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their upcoming UK tour.

Barnett and Cave are set to share the stage beginning in May. Their joint itinerary includes visits to Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, and Dublin. The two acts also have a two-night stand at The O2 in London.



For Barnett, these dates follow her first-ever US solo tour, as well as the release of her surprise album, MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne. As for Cave, he just announced a North American fall trek in support of his nearly flawless Ghosteen album.

Find the tour schedules for both artists below. Tickets for Barnett and Cave’s UK tour can be purchased here.

Courtney Barnett 2020 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena #

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro #

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

05/14 – London, UK @ The O2 #

05/15 – London, UK @ The O2 #

11/05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

# = supporting Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham $

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena $

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro $

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena $

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena $

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena $

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena $

05/14 – London, UK @ The O2 $

05/15 – London, UK @ The O2 $

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena

06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna

06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

* = w/ Weyes Blood

$ = w/ Courtney Barnett

