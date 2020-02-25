Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on Couple’s 28th Wedding Anniversary

"I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband."

by
on February 25, 2020, 11:19am
0 comments
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

Courtney Love marked the 28th anniversary of her marriage to Kurt Cobain with an emotional tribute post to Instagram.

The couple were married on February 24th, 1992 at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. On Monday, Love posted a photo from their wedding and wrote, “I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was.”

“This man was an angel,” Love continued. “I thank him for looking out for me, many parts of the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public. That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost. But between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety, of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now. It’ll be ok, fuck, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

In related news, Love is set to reunite with former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur at “Bans Off My Body,” an event organized by Planned Parenthood and the Feminist Institute at Town Hall in New York City on March 14th. It’ll mark their first performance together in eight years (via Pitchfork). Love also recently contributed new music to the soundtrack to The Turning.

View this post on Instagram

28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog 🐕 . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on

Previous Story
Land of Talk Announce New Album Indistinct Conversations, North American Tour
Next Story
The Magnetic Fields Announce New Album Quickies, Set Intimate US Tour
No comments