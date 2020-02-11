Menu
Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo to Play Cruel World Festival

The one-day festival also promises Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, and Public Image LTD

on February 11, 2020, 3:53pm
Morrissey with Blondie's Debbie Harry, photo via Twitter
Pioneers of new wave, post-punk, goth, and 80’s alt-rock will come together for a one-day festival called Cruel World.

Coachella producers Goldenvoice are putting on the event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 2nd at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Morrissey, the reunited Bauahus, Blondie, Devo, and Echo & The Bunnymen headline the lineup.

Also confirmed to play are The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image LTD., Gary Numan, Marc Almond, The English Beat, Cold Cave, She Wants Revenge, and The KVB, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at Noon PST via the festival’s website.

Cruel World 2020 lineup

