Cursed Films Trailer Teases Myths Behind The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and The Omen: Watch

The Exorcist (Warner Bros.)

Shudder has released the first trailer for its forthcoming five-part documentary series Cursed Films. If you recall, the show plans to explore all the myths and legends surrounding your favorite horror movies, from The Exorcist to Poltergeist.

You know, stuff like how they used real skeletons on the set of Poltergeist, or how actor Vic Morrow and a poor child tragically perished on the set of The Twilight Zone film, or all those weird plane accidents or bombings amidst the making of The Omen. Spooky stuff.



But spooky is Shudder’s calling card, and this series seems ripe for the medium. In addition to dissecting all the events, Cursed Films will include interviews with all the casts, filmmakers, producers, and witnesses who experienced these eerie events.

Catch the trailer below. Shudder will preview the series next month at South by Southwest with a proper premiere set for Thursday, April 2nd. They’re kicking things off in style, too, as the series premiere revolves around 1973’s The Exorcist.

Of course, if you need some insight into any of these, it would behoove you to subscribe to The Horror Virgin podcast. Already, they’ve covered the majority of these titles, and you can hop right into The Exorcist below. If you dare, that is.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS