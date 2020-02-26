Hardcore-Punk Legends D.O.A. Announce New Album Treason, Plus Tour Dates with Dead Kennedys

D.O.A.

It’s an election year in the United States and legendary Canadian hardcore-punk outfit D.O.A. aren’t keeping quiet. The band has announced that its 18th studio album, Treason, will be out March 15th. They’ll also hit the campaign trail supporting Dead Kennedys on a East Coast tour in March followed by headlining dates across North America in May and June.

The politically charged new album is in line with D.O.A.’s sentiments for the past four decades: a “musical reaction” to the “dismaying news coming out of world capitals,” according to the press release.



The band that once blatantly blasted former US President Ronald Reagan with “F**cked Up Ronnie” now take on current US President Donald Trump with the reworked yet equally as blunt, “F**cked Up Donald”. They also chide Trump’s entire cabinet with opener “All the President’s Men”.

Other tracks focus on topics such as the unfair treatment of refugees and global warming. Elsewhere, the band offers brutal takedowns of the misogyny, bigotry, and warmongering of the current Trump administration.

D.O.A.’s lineup for Treason features central figure Joe “Shithead” Keithley alongside drummer Paddy Duddy and bassist Mike “Corkscrew” Hodsall, marking their third album together as a trio.

Pre-order Treason via Sudden Death Records. See the album art, tracklist, and full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

D.O.A. 2020 North American Tour Dates:

03/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva ^

03/11 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club ^

03/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA ^

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live ^

03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

03/26 – Vernon, BC @ Record City

03/27 – Apex, BC @ Gun Barrel Grill

03/28 – Pemberton, BC @ Prospect Pub

05/07 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/08 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/09 – Hamilton, ON @ This Ain’t Hollywood

05/10 – Waterloo, ON @ Starlight

05/11 – Barrie, ON @ The Foxx Lounge

05/12 – Kingston, ON@ The Mansion

05/13 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes

05/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern

05/15 – Quebec, QC @ L’Anti Bar

05/16 – Trois-Rivieres, QC @ Rock Café Le Stage

05/17 – Sherbrooke, QC@ Bar Le Magog

05/18 – St Catherines, ON @ Warehouse Concert Hall

06/04 – Port Angeles, WA @ Little Devil’s Lunchbox

06/05 – Salem, OR @ Blast Off

^ = Supporting Dead Kennedys

Treason Artwork:

Treason Tracklist:

01. All The President’s Men

02. Wait Till Tomorrow

03. It Was D.O.A.

04. Just Got Back From The USA

05. F**ked Up Donald

06. Hey Hey, My My (Neil Young cover)

07. Gonna Set You Straight

08. It’s Treason