Danzig and Elvis, together at last

Glenn Danzig has confirmed details of his long-in-the-works Elvis Presley covers album. Officially titled Danzig Sings Elvis, it’s due out April 17th and will be supported with release shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The forthcoming effort will see Danzig tackle Elvis staples like “Is It So Strange”, “Loving Arms”, and “One Night”. The 14-track collection also features renditions of “Love Me”, “Pocket Full of Rainbows”, and “Young and Beautiful”.



Speaking to radio host Full Metal Jackie last year, Danzig explained how the covers album came together bit by bit. “Every time I have downtime, or if I was working on soundtrack stuff I would just record another Elvis track or two,” he said. “So what started out as an EP, I now have more than enough for a full album.”

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Danzig cited The King as a major influence growing up. “Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Danzig commented. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ came on with Elvis. I was, like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”

As for the Danzig Sings Elvis-related concerts, they’re scheduled to take place in late April, though specific dates and venues have yet to be announced. We do, however, know they’ll be “small intimate seated performances as Danzig wants to try to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere,” per a statement from the heavy metal outfit.

Danzig the band have actually covered Elvis in the past on two separate occasions. In 1993, they reworked “Trouble”, and then put their own spin on “Let Yourself Go” in 2015.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Danzig Sings Elvis below. Purchase tickets to Danzig’s confirmed shows, which include a set at Psycho Las Vegas, by heading here.

Danzig Sings Elvis Artwork:

Danzig Sings Elvis Tracklist:

01. Is It So Strange

02. One Night

03. Lonely Blue Boy

04. First In Line

05. Baby Let’s Play House

06. Love Me

07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows

08. Fever

09. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always On My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like A Baby

13. Girl Of My Best Friend

14. Young And Beautiful