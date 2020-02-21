Dave Matthews Band Announces 2020 Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band, photo by Danny Clinch

Dave Matthews Band have mapped out an extensive 2020 North American summer tour.

The massive 40-date outing kicks off in mid-June with a pair of shows in Uncasville, Connecticut. From there, DMB will play multiple nights in cities like Chicago, IL; Noblesville, IN; Gilford, NH; and Irvine, CA while also making one-off stops in Grand Rapids, MI; Holmdel, NJ; Virginia Beach, VA; and Milwaukee, WI, where they’ll headline a night of Summerfest.



The tour also includes DMB’s traditional three-night Labor Day run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. For these shows, they’ll be joined by the likes of Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and Dumpstafunk.

Check out DMB’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Dave Matthews Band 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

02/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/13 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/15 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre

04/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

06/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

07/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/10 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

07/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/22 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/04 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/05 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/06 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/09 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

09/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

09/19 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

09/22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

09/23 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove