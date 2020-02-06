Menu
David Byrne and The Weeknd to perform on Saturday Night Live

Byrne returns to the show after 31 (!) years

on February 06, 2020, 5:24pm
The Weeknd (photo by David Brendan Hall) and David Byrne (photo by Caroline Daniel)

Saturday Night Live has announced two big musical guest bookings: David Byrne and The Weeknd.

Byrne is set to perform on the February 29th episode of the sketch comedy show. The Talking Heads frontman last played SNL a whopping 31 (!) years ago in support of his debut solo album, Rei Momo. Better yet, comedian John Mulaney is onboard to host the episode.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, has been tapped to take the SNL stage the following week on March 7th. He was a musical guest on the series back in 2016. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, will be in charge of hosting duties.

It was recently announced that Byrne’s American Utopia album and subsequent Broadway production will be turned into a film under the guidance of renowned director Spike Lee. As for crooner Abel Tesfaye, he kicked off the year with the release of two singles, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”.

This season of SNL has already seen a number of noteworthy music performances, including the return of Eddie Murphy and the debuts of both Lizzo and King Princess.

