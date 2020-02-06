Dead & Company announce summer tour dates

Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye

Dead & Company have announced 2020 summer tour dates. The trek features 17 stops, including live performances at Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. According to a press release, these are the only headlining tour dates Dead & Company will play this year.

The summer tour kicks off on July 10th and 11th with two shows at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and continues for about a month until wrapping up on August 7th and 8th with a pair of performances at the historic Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. In total, the Grateful Dead offshoot will perform in 14 different cities, including Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Chicago.



As usual, the lineup will consist of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, and John Mayer, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti joining in on the fun. The band will get together before this tour begins to play live at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, too.

Dead & Company’s summer tour will see them partner with REVERB to work on a comprehensive carbon offset program that immediately fights climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. It will cover “all projected emissions from this year’s tour, including fan travel to and from shows,” the press release notes.

Tickets for the summer tour dates go on sale next Friday, February 14th @ 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here via StubHub.

Dead & Company 2020 Tour Dates:

05/02 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

07/10 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/11 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

07/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

07/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

07/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/25 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/29 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

08/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/05 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/07 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/08 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park