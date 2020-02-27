Deep Purple Announce New Album Whoosh!

Deep Purple, via earMUSIC

Deep Purple have announced a new album, titled Whoosh!, which will mark the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s 21st studio LP.

The 13-song album, which arrives June 12th via earMUSIC, is being produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, who helmed Deep Purple’s previous two LPs, Now What? (2013) and inFinite (2017). Ezrin also famously produced classic albums by KISS, Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed, and more.



“We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin,” stated guitarist Steve Morse. “We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”

The album will feature Deep Purple offering their world views in the lyrics, with the press release offering the following description:

“‘Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple’ was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and Purple were on their path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations.”

As to whether this may be the veteran UK rock act’s last album, bassist Roger Glover stated, “I‘ve been asked a lot: ‘Is this our last album?’ I remember when we did Now What?, which is now what … eight years ago? And then we did inFinite and [keyboardist] Don [Airey] was asked is this the last album? He said: ‘I thought the last album was the last album.’”

Deep Purple’s Whoosh! is available for pre-order in various formats via the band’s online store. Among the editions is a limited CD+DVD mediabook that includes a one hour conversation between Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin, as well as the band’s full live performance at Hellfest 2017.

In support of the new album, Deep Purple will embark on an extensive European tour comprised of two legs in the summer and fall. See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Whoosh! Artwork:

Whoosh! Tracklist:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop the Weapon

03. We’re All the Same in the Dark

04. Nothing at All

05. No Need to Shout

06. Step by Step

07. What the What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power of the Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And the Address

13. Dancing in My Sleep

Deep Purple 2020 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Ice Palace

06/03 – Istanbul, TR @ Lifepark

06/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival (Terravibe Park)

06/20 – Clisson, FR @ HellFest

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Freilichtbühne

06/25 – Aalborg, DK @ Skovdalen (Open Air)

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Ekeberg

06/30 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale (Boulogne Billancourt)

07/01 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes Les Arenes

07/03 – Klam, AT @ Clam Rock

07/04 – Eisenstadt, AT @ Lovely Days

07/06 – Bologna, IT @ Bologna Sonic Park

07/08 – Sion, CH @ Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles

07/10 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst Rasen Granau

07/11 – Rosenheim, DE @ Rosenheim Sommerfestival

07/14 – Halle (Saale), DE @ Freilichtbühne Peißnitz

07/15 – Mainz, DE @ Open Air Volkspark Mainz

07/17 – St Julien en Genevois, FR @ Guitare en Scene Festival

07/18 – Brombach, DE @ Lieder Am See

07/20 – Carcassone, FR @ Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps

07/22 – Lörrach, DE @ Stimmen Festival

07/24 – Colmar, FR @ Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions

07/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall

07/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena

07/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ FD Arena

10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

10/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmeling Halle

10/14 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

10/16 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle

10/17 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena

10/19 – Milan, IT @ Forum

10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/22 – Lille, FR @ Zenith

10/24 – Dijon, FR @ Zenith

10/26 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ Zenith D’Auvergne

10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome