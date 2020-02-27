Deep Purple Announce New Album Whoosh!

Deep Purple have announced a new album, titled Whoosh!, which will mark the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s 21st studio LP.
The 13-song album, which arrives June 12th via earMUSIC, is being produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, who helmed Deep Purple’s previous two LPs, Now What? (2013) and inFinite (2017). Ezrin also famously produced classic albums by KISS, Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed, and more.
“We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin,” stated guitarist Steve Morse. “We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”
The album will feature Deep Purple offering their world views in the lyrics, with the press release offering the following description:
“‘Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple’ was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and Purple were on their path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations.”
As to whether this may be the veteran UK rock act’s last album, bassist Roger Glover stated, “I‘ve been asked a lot: ‘Is this our last album?’ I remember when we did Now What?, which is now what … eight years ago? And then we did inFinite and [keyboardist] Don [Airey] was asked is this the last album? He said: ‘I thought the last album was the last album.’”
Deep Purple’s Whoosh! is available for pre-order in various formats via the band’s online store. Among the editions is a limited CD+DVD mediabook that includes a one hour conversation between Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin, as well as the band’s full live performance at Hellfest 2017.
In support of the new album, Deep Purple will embark on an extensive European tour comprised of two legs in the summer and fall. See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Whoosh! Artwork:
Whoosh! Tracklist:
01. Throw My Bones
02. Drop the Weapon
03. We’re All the Same in the Dark
04. Nothing at All
05. No Need to Shout
06. Step by Step
07. What the What
08. The Long Way Round
09. The Power of the Moon
10. Remission Possible
11. Man Alive
12. And the Address
13. Dancing in My Sleep
Deep Purple 2020 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Ice Palace
06/03 – Istanbul, TR @ Lifepark
06/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival (Terravibe Park)
06/20 – Clisson, FR @ HellFest
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
06/25 – Aalborg, DK @ Skovdalen (Open Air)
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Ekeberg
06/30 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale (Boulogne Billancourt)
07/01 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes Les Arenes
07/03 – Klam, AT @ Clam Rock
07/04 – Eisenstadt, AT @ Lovely Days
07/06 – Bologna, IT @ Bologna Sonic Park
07/08 – Sion, CH @ Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles
07/10 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst Rasen Granau
07/11 – Rosenheim, DE @ Rosenheim Sommerfestival
07/14 – Halle (Saale), DE @ Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
07/15 – Mainz, DE @ Open Air Volkspark Mainz
07/17 – St Julien en Genevois, FR @ Guitare en Scene Festival
07/18 – Brombach, DE @ Lieder Am See
07/20 – Carcassone, FR @ Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps
07/22 – Lörrach, DE @ Stimmen Festival
07/24 – Colmar, FR @ Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions
07/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
07/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena
07/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/03 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
10/06 – Leeds, UK @ FD Arena
10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
10/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmeling Halle
10/14 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
10/16 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle
10/17 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena
10/19 – Milan, IT @ Forum
10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/22 – Lille, FR @ Zenith
10/24 – Dijon, FR @ Zenith
10/26 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ Zenith D’Auvergne
10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome