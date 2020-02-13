Def Leppard / ZZ Top

Def Leppard will head out with fellow rock legends ZZ Top for the 16-date “20/20 Vision Tour” this fall. The US shows will follow Def Leppard’s recently announced co-headlining North American stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, which kicks off in June.

“What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top!” Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a press release. “Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy [Gibbons of ZZ Top] in one of those fancy cars.”



Hitting mostly smaller markets, the tour starts on September 21st in Albany, New York, at the Times Union Center before routing across the South and Midwest. It wraps up on the Northwest on October 18th in Spokane, Washington.

Added Gibbons: “We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever. We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning. Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”

It will be a busy 2020 for Def Leppard. They’ll only have a short break after their tour with Mötley Crüe, which ends on September 5th.

See the newly announced dates below. Tickets for the fall tour go on sale via Ticketmaster on February 21st, with presales beginning February 18th. Fan can also pick up tickets to all of Def Leppard’s upcoming dates here.

Def Leppard 2020 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field ^

06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium ^

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^

06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark ^

07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park ^

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park ^

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field ^

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park ^

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field ^

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field ^

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

09/21 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center *

09/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater *

09/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena *

09/26 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater *

09/28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater *

09/30 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center *

10/02 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

10/05 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena *

10/07 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *

10/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

10/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

10/12 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center *

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

^ = w/ Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett

* = w/ ZZ Top