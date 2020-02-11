Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks

With a new album on the horizon, Deftones have mapped out a massive summer tour for 2020.

Following a number of festival appearances across the globe in late spring/early summer, Deftones will head out on a 28-date headlining tour of North America in late July. They’ll be joined by Gojira and Poppy for the entirety of the run.



Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 14th via Ticketmaster.

Check out Deftones’ complete tour schedule below. You can pick up tickets to all of Deftones’ upcoming dates here.

The as-yet-untitled Deftones album will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s Gore. Frontman Chino Moreno stirred up excitement for the new LP late last year when he described the material as reminiscent of the band’s classic 2000 album, White Pony.

Deftones 2020 Tour Dates:

03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena

03/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Parramatta, AU @ Download Festival

03/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/22 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/04 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival

06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

06/12 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/14 – Naas, IE @ Sunstroke Festival

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22-26 – Zagreb, CR @ InMusic Festival

06/23 – Grugliasco, IT @ Gruvillage Festival

06/27 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air Metal Festival

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

07/27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

07/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

08/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

08/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^

08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

08/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill ^

08/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^

08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell ^

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

08/19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater ^

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center ^

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

09/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

^ = w/ Gojira and Poppy