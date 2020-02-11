With a new album on the horizon, Deftones have mapped out a massive summer tour for 2020.
Following a number of festival appearances across the globe in late spring/early summer, Deftones will head out on a 28-date headlining tour of North America in late July. They’ll be joined by Gojira and Poppy for the entirety of the run.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 14th via Ticketmaster.
Check out Deftones’ complete tour schedule below. You can pick up tickets to all of Deftones’ upcoming dates here.
The as-yet-untitled Deftones album will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s Gore. Frontman Chino Moreno stirred up excitement for the new LP late last year when he described the material as reminiscent of the band’s classic 2000 album, White Pony.
Deftones 2020 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena
03/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival
03/21 – Parramatta, AU @ Download Festival
03/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
05/22 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival
06/02 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
06/04 – Katowice, PL @ Metal Hammer Festival
06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
06/12 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
06/14 – Naas, IE @ Sunstroke Festival
06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/20 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22-26 – Zagreb, CR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Grugliasco, IT @ Gruvillage Festival
06/27 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssi Festival
06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Open Air Metal Festival
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
07/27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center ^
07/28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^
07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^
08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
08/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
08/07 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^
08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
08/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill ^
08/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^
08/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell ^
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
08/19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^
08/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater ^
08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center ^
08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^
08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^
09/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^
09/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
09/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^
^ = w/ Gojira and Poppy