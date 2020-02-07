Denzel Curry teams with Kenny Beats for new album UNLOCKED: Stream

Denzel Curry at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

Denzel Curry has linked up with producer Kenny Beats for a brand new project called UNLOCKED. Take a listen below and watch the accompanying short film.

The pair recorded the eight-track mixtape over the span of 24 hours following Curry’s appearance on the Kenny Beats’ freestyle video series The Cave.



Back in January, Curry dropped 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT under the moniker of ZXLTRXN. Both releases follow Curry’s excellent 2019 solo album, ZUU. Curry has a series of 2020 tour dates on the horizon, including appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. Grab your concert tickets here.

Meanwhile, Kenny Beats recently worked with Vince Staples on FM and Rico Nasty on Anger Management. He also contributed to “Holy Terrain” from FKA twigs’ latest LP, Magdalene.