R.I.P. Diego Farias, founding Volumes guitarist dies one week after exiting band

His death was reported by his brother Gus, another ex-member of the metalcore group

by
on February 06, 2020, 10:52am
Former Volumes guitarist Diego Farias dies
Diego Farias

Diego Farias, the founding guitarist and producer of the progressive metalcore act Volumes, has passed away one week after parting ways with the band. The tragic news was reported on Twitter by his brother, vocalist Gus Farias, who exited Volumes in December. No cause of death has been made public.

“RIP to my brother Diego I love you I cant believe I’m typing this,” Gus wrote on Twitter. “We toured the world together we lived the dream together I love you Diego. Rest in paradise little brother you now live thru me.”

On January 30th, Volumes issued a lengthy statement addressing the departures of Diego and Gus, and the return of vocalist Michael Barr. Regarding Diego, the band wrote:

“Diego was never fired/kicked out of the band. Over the past few years, we have seen him grow in his career as a producer, and as a result, he lost the desire to tour with the band and then subsequently couldn’t further commit to the overall writing process with the group. Some of you may have noticed that in the past few tours, we have had various replacement guitarists tour with the band. We wish nothing but the best of luck for Diego and know that he is on the fast track of becoming one of the most successful producers in the game.”

During Diego’s 11-year run in Volumes, the Los Angeles band released three full-length albums and two EPs, including the 2019 EP Coming Clean. In addition, Diego produced or engineered albums by such bands as Chelsea Grin, Veil of Maya, and others.

While no statement has been made by the band, Diego’s passing was acknowledged by several others in the metalcore community via social media, as posted below.

This is a developing story…

