Dinosaur Pile-Up, photo by Jono White

Dinosaur Pile-Up have unveiled dates for a North American tour set to kick off in April. Along with the tour announcement, the band has released an animated music video for the song “Round the Bend”.

The UK rockers are touring in support of their 2019 album, Celebrity Mansions. The trek kicks off April 16th in Cape Coral, Florida, and runs through a May 24th gig in Dallas. In addition to headlining shows, the jaunt will see Dinosaur Pile-Up playing festivals and opening for Starset at a couple of gigs.



The video for “Round the Bend” features an animated version of frontman Matt Bigland in a starring role, as an agonizing yet heartwarming story plays out.

Regarding the song and video, Bigland stated, “‘Round the Bend’ is about being at the very edge of your emotional strength. I wrote it when I was at a breaking point of sorts, where I felt like what I’d been trying to make happen with the band for 12 years wasn’t in fact going to happen. Trying to understand potentially abandoning that dream was both impossible and heartbreaking at the same time. Spoiler alert — little did I know that about six months later what I’d been trying to make happen, did, in fact — amazingly — happen. Cue me crawling out of my dark hole and my tiny mind exploding.”

He added, “Anyway, when I wrote the song and whenever I listened to the demo, I’d imagine this short film playing out in my head. The story was extremely vivid in my mind, and really heartbreaking. Seeing yourself immortalized as a cartoon is always a trip, but the end result of the video had us all bouncing off the walls!”

As Bigland mentioned, Dinosaur Pile-Up have been around for a dozen years, releasing four albums along the way. Last year, they scored their biggest hit yet in the States, with the Celebrity Mansions single “Back Foot” hitting No. 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

Tickets for Dinosaur Pile-Up’s North American tour go on sale Friday (February 21st) at 10:00 a.m. local time via the band’s website, with pre-sales starting as early as Wednesday (February 19th).

Watch the video for “Round the Bend” below.

Dinosaur Pile-Up 2020 North American Tour Dates:

04/16 – Cape Coral, FL @ Dixie Roadhouse

04/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

04/18 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds *

04/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

04/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

04/25 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center *

04/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/29 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

05/01 – Norfolk, VA @ Lunatic Luau *

05/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter *

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees *

05/05 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s

05/06 – Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall

05/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Point Fest*

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

05/15 – Lansing, MI @ Overdrive

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

05/19 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom ^

05/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

05/21 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

05/22-23 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

* = festival date

^ = opening for Starset