Donald Trump Rips Parasite’s Oscar Win: “What the Hell Was That All About?”

Donald Trump isn't a fan of Parasite

Donald Trump, the first Home Alone 2 cast member to be impeached, can’t understand how a foreign film won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Though the Oscars occurred nearly two weeks ago, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite was top of mind for Trump when he took the stage for a campaign rally in Colorado on Thursday.



“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” griped Trump to begin a lengthy, largely non-sensical rant in which he seemed to insinuate that liberal Hollywood awarded Parasite in an effort to derail trade negotiations between America and South Korea, and wondered why Gone With the Wind, a film from 1939 that indefensibly racist, didn’t win instead.

“The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?”

“So many great movies…. the winner is from South Korea!” he continued. “I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie.”

Neon, the US distributor of Parasite, was quick to hit back at Trump. “Understandable, he can’t read,” the company quipped in a tweet linking to Trump’s comments.

Trump also took a swipe at Brad Pitt, who used his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor to call out the US Senate for failing to subpoena John Bolton to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said at the time. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing.”

In response, Trump called Pitt a “little wiseguy.”