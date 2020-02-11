Donald Trump unironically tweeted Larry David wearing a MAGA hat thinking it was a compliment

Larry David dons the MAGA hat

Note: Spoilers ahead

The season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm saw Larry David slip on a blazing red MAGA hat. It’s not that he’d suddenly joined the dark side, however — David used the notorious cap as repellent against people. The joke was entirely lost on Donald Trump, of course, who took to Twitter on Monday night to praise a clip from that Curb episode.



“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the POTUS wrote. The attached 30-second video follows a heated exchange between David and a buff motorcyclist whom he’d cut off. The motorcyclist angrily approaches David’s car, ready to brawl, but politely backs off and gives David his blessing after seeing him put on his MAGA hat. In his tweet, the president is championing buff and belligerent pro-Trump dudes like this motorcyclist.

If only that was the point David was trying to make.

There is another scene in the “Happy New Year” episode that perfectly exemplifies David’s main reason for wearing the disgraced cap in the first place — to avoid a meeting with Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal. But either Trump can’t grasp the concept of David’s epic diss against him or is willfully choosing to ignore it. Trump loves to twist and omit the truth, but he also isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed and apparently has no sense of humor, so I’m willing to bet he just doesn’t get it at all.

Check out Trump’s ill-informed tweet below. For what it’s worth, David could “give a fuck” about MAGA supporters who are alienated by his mockery.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 11, 2020

Trump may have launched yet Another Bad Tweet, but at least David’s latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has done its part in actually Making America Great Again, according to a review by Consequence of Sound Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman.