The Eagles kick off “Hotel California Tour”: Video + Setlist

The Eagles launched their “Hotel California Tour” with a rousing 32-song concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night.
The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill began the night by performing the 1976 album from front to back with the accompaniment of an orchestra and a choir. Notably, Gill sang lead vocals on “Try and Love Again” in place of The Eagles founding member Randy Meisner, who is not participating in the tour.
Following a brief intermission, The Eagles returned to the stage for a second set of greats hits, such as “Take It Easy”, “Tequila Sunrise”, and “Love Will Keep Us Alive”, in addition to songs from Walsh’s and Henley’s respective solo catalogs.
To close the night, The Eagles played a four-song encore consisting of Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way”, “Desperado”, “The Long Run”, and a reprise of “Hotel California”.
Watch fan-captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.
The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” runs through the end of April, with upcoming dates scheduled in New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and beyond. Get tickets here.
The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” Dates:
02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
05/24 – Los Cabos, MX @ Cabo En Vivo
08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
Setlist:
Hotel California
New Kid in Town
Life in the Fast Lane
Wasted Time
Wasted Time (Reprise)
Victim of Love
Pretty Maids All in a Row
Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)
The Last Resort
Set 2:
Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)
Take It Easy
One of These Nights
Take It to the Limit
Tequila Sunrise
Witchy Woman
In the City (Joe Walsh song)
I Can’t Tell You Why
Lyin’ Eyes
Best of My Love
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Love Will Keep Us Alive
Walk Away (James Gang cover)
Those Shoes
Life’s Been Good
(Joe Walsh song)
The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)
Funk #49 (James Gang cover)
Already Gone
Heartache Tonight
Encore:
Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)
Desperado
The Long Run
Hotel California (Reprise)