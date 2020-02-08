The Eagles kick off “Hotel California Tour”: Video + Setlist

The Eagles, photo by George Holz

The Eagles launched their “Hotel California Tour” with a rousing 32-song concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night.

The lineup of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill began the night by performing the 1976 album from front to back with the accompaniment of an orchestra and a choir. Notably, Gill sang lead vocals on “Try and Love Again” in place of The Eagles founding member Randy Meisner, who is not participating in the tour.



Following a brief intermission, The Eagles returned to the stage for a second set of greats hits, such as “Take It Easy”, “Tequila Sunrise”, and “Love Will Keep Us Alive”, in addition to songs from Walsh’s and Henley’s respective solo catalogs.

To close the night, The Eagles played a four-song encore consisting of Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way”, “Desperado”, “The Long Run”, and a reprise of “Hotel California”.

Watch fan-captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” runs through the end of April, with upcoming dates scheduled in New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and beyond. Get tickets here.

The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” Dates:

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

05/24 – Los Cabos, MX @ Cabo En Vivo

08/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Setlist:

Hotel California

New Kid in Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Wasted Time (Reprise)

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)

The Last Resort

Set 2:

Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Tequila Sunrise

Witchy Woman

In the City (Joe Walsh song)

I Can’t Tell You Why

Lyin’ Eyes

Best of My Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Love Will Keep Us Alive

Walk Away (James Gang cover)

Those Shoes

Life’s Been Good

(Joe Walsh song)

The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)

Funk #49 (James Gang cover)

Already Gone

Heartache Tonight

Encore:

Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)

Desperado

The Long Run

Hotel California (Reprise)