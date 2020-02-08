Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien plays debut solo concert: Video + Setlist

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien played his first-ever solo concert at Toronto’s Great Hall on Friday night.
The 11-song set featured performances of tracks from O’Brien’s forthcoming solo debut album, Earth, which is due out in April. He also covered “On My Own”, a song by German electronic musician and producer Ulrich Schnauss.
O’Brien’s live band consists of Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams, and Alvin Ford, Jr.
Watch fan-captured footage of O’Brien’s concert and see the full setlist below. O’Brien has a few more intimate tour dates scheduled for next week. He’ll then return to the road this summer for festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.
Ed O’Brien 2020 Tour Dates:
02/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02/10 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
03/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/31-08/02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
View this post on Instagram
Got a signed setlist from the FIRST EVER Ed O'Brien solo gig! The concert was incredible and so much fun. Spending the day out in the freezing cold was well worth getting barrier, snagging a setlist then getting to chat with Ed after the show and get his signature. He was a super nice and humble guy, who was super nervous about his first show but was so happy to hear that we all loved it. He said at the end of the show, and confirmed outside that he'll be coming back in May, so I'll definitely be there for that show too! #edobrien #eob #gig #concert #tour #live #music #livemusic #setlist #signed #signature #greathall #toronto #musicvenue #concertvenue #venue #earth #promoshow #solo #sogood #somuchfun #loveit #radiohead #february #2020