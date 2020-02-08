Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien plays debut solo concert: Video + Setlist

View this post on Instagram

Got a signed setlist from the FIRST EVER Ed O'Brien solo gig! The concert was incredible and so much fun. Spending the day out in the freezing cold was well worth getting barrier, snagging a setlist then getting to chat with Ed after the show and get his signature. He was a super nice and humble guy, who was super nervous about his first show but was so happy to hear that we all loved it. He said at the end of the show, and confirmed outside that he'll be coming back in May, so I'll definitely be there for that show too! #edobrien #eob #gig #concert #tour #live #music #livemusic #setlist #signed #signature #greathall #toronto #musicvenue #concertvenue #venue #earth #promoshow #solo #sogood #somuchfun #loveit #radiohead #february #2020