Eli Roth to Direct Borderlands Film

Eli Roth (photo via Facebook)

Eli Roth will helm a new movie adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands for Lionsgate.

PerThe Hollywood Reporter, the Hostel and Cabin Fever filmmaker will be directing off a script from Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).



“I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio,” Roth said in a statement. “I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate — I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition.

In his own statement, Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “With Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game.”

Flipping hit video games into feature-length trends has been a popular trend as of late, with adaptations like Angry Birds and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Just recently Sonic the Hedgehog premiered as a lucrative success (though not so much cinematically…).