Emilio Estevez Returning as Gordon Bombay for The Mighty Ducks TV Series

Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay

Yesterday brought word that Disney had wrangled Rick Moranis out of retirement for its upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot. Now, per THR, Emilio Estevez is set to lace up the skates and reprise his beloved role as Coach Gordon Bombay for Disney+’s upcoming Mighty Ducks series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Estevez has closed a deal to appear in the 10-episode series in addition to serving as an executive producer.



“Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise,” Estevez said in a statement. “Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Estevez will star opposite Lauren Graham and Good Boy actor Brady Noon, whose participation was revealed yesterday. According to THR, the story begins when Noon’s character Evan gets cut from the Mighty Ducks, who are now an “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.”

“Evan and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”

Production is set to begin in Vancouver this month with the target for a late 2020 premiere.