Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood Perform at Ginger Baker Tribute Concert: Video + Setlist

Eric Clapton and Friends - A Tribute to Ginger Baker, screenshot via Youtube/Banfibill

A number of Ginger Baker’s friends teamed up for an all-star tribute concert to honor the legendary Cream drummer this past Monday night. Led by Eric Clapton, the show featured appearances from Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenny Jones, Nile Rodgers, Steve Winwood, and Baker’s son Kofi.

The concert, dubbed “Eric Clapton and Friends — A Tribute to Ginger Baker”, took place at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London, England a few months after Baker’s death. Clapton and company performed a total of 15 songs at the show, including their emotional rendition of “Crossroads” as an encore, notes Ultimate Classic Rock.



Clapton and Waters kicked things off with arguably Cream’s biggest hit, “Sunshine of Your Love”, before inviting Wood and Jones onstage to join them for “White Room”. Rodgers played during “Tales of Brave Ulysses”, “Presence of the Lord”, and “Well All Right” while Winwood hopped in for “Had to Cry Today” and “Do What You Like”.

This was the latest in a string of tributes honoring Baker. But considering Clapton has spoken honestly about his difficulties playing live these days, not to mention the fact that he’s going deaf, this may be the most touching of them all.

Below, watch select highlights from the concert and check out the setlist in full.

Setlist:

Sunshine of Your Love

Strange Brew”

White Room

I Feel Free

Tales of Brave Ulysses

Sweet Wine

Blue Condition

Badge

Pressed Rat and Wart Hog

Had to Cry Today

Presence of the Lord

Can’t Find My Way Home

Well All Right”

Do What You Like” / “Toad

Encore

Crossroads