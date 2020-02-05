Erykah Badu is releasing a perfume that smells like her vagina

Erykah Badu, photo by Philip Cosores

Forget floral or citrus notes, the scent of 2020 is apparently… the vagina. First came Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous Goop candle; now, Erykah Badu is about to release a fragrance that smells just like her, uhh, nether regions.

The Grammy-winning artist announced the new product — officially titled Badu’s Pussy — in a recent interview with 10 Magazine, as Okayplayer points out. According to Badu, the perfume is meant to be “an olfactory tribute” to what she calls her own “superpower.”



“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” Badu told 10. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Curious just how exactly Badu’s Pussy manages to smell like Badu’s Pussy? Look no further than a very special and personal ingredient: the ashes of Badu’s own burned underwear.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” recounted Badu, who also revealed she had stopped wearing undergarments some time ago and so has plenty to spare for perfume-making.

Badu’s fragrance will supposedly be available for purchase via her online store, Badu World Market, which launches February 20th (yes, unfortunately not in time for Valentine’s Day).

