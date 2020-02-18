Faith No More Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Korn

Faith No More have announced a US co-headlining tour with Korn this summer. It marks Faith No More’s first such tour of America in five years.
The 26-city leg takes place during the months of August and September. The first half will feature support from Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, while Helmet will open the second portion of dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21st via Ticketmaster.
In May, Faith No More and Korn will precede their co-headlining tour with a pair of massive dates in Los Angeles also featuring System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles. Afterward, Faith No More will tour Europe.
Meanwhile, Korn is amidst an early 2020 with Breaking Benjamin, and you can get tickets for those shows here.
Faith No More 2020 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/10 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena
05/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/15 – Sydney, AU @ QUDOS Bank Arena
05/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
05/20 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!
06/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
06/13 – Punchestown, IE @ Sunstroke Festival
06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/20 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/22 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmeling Halle
06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Metal Festival
07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival
07/07 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
07/10 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*
08/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*
08/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^*
08/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^*
08/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^*
08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^*
08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^*
08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*
08/22 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*
08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*
08/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*
08/27 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^*
08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^%
08/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^%
09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%
09/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^%
09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^%
09/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^%
09/06 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^%
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^%
09/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^%
09/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^%
09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^%
09/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%
09/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%
# = w/ System of a Down
^ = w/ Korn
* = w/ Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway
% = w/ Helmet
! = w/ Russian Circles
Korn 2020 Tour Dates:
02/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +
02/20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center +
02/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena +
02/23 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center +
02/24 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +
02/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena +
02/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center +
02/29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center +
03/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center +
03/21 – Chiba-city, JP @ Knotfest Japan
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!
05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena
05/31 – Bratislava Iii, SL @ NTC Stage Restaurant
06/02 – Lodz, PL @ Impact Festival
06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
06/05 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/06 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/09 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AU @ Nova Rock
06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival
06/14 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
06/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/21 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/25 – Seinäjoki, FI, @ Tuska Festival
06/28 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Yubileynyy
06/30 – Moskow, RU @ Arena Dinamo
07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Heavy Rock Festival
07/04 – Celeiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
