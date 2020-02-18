Faith No More Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Korn

Faith No More, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Faith No More have announced a US co-headlining tour with Korn this summer. It marks Faith No More’s first such tour of America in five years.

The 26-city leg takes place during the months of August and September. The first half will feature support from Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, while Helmet will open the second portion of dates.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21st via Ticketmaster.

In May, Faith No More and Korn will precede their co-headlining tour with a pair of massive dates in Los Angeles also featuring System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles. Afterward, Faith No More will tour Europe.

Check out Faith No More’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Meanwhile, Korn is amidst an early 2020 with Breaking Benjamin, and you can get tickets for those shows here.

Faith No More 2020 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/10 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena

05/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/15 – Sydney, AU @ QUDOS Bank Arena

05/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

05/20 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/13 – Punchestown, IE @ Sunstroke Festival

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/20 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/22 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmeling Halle

06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Metal Festival

07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival

07/07 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

07/10 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*

08/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*

08/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^*

08/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^*

08/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^*

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^*

08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^*

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

08/22 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*

08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*

08/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*

08/27 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^*

08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^%

08/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^%

09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%

09/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^%

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^%

09/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^%

09/06 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^%

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^%

09/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^%

09/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^%

09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^%

09/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

09/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

# = w/ System of a Down

^ = w/ Korn

* = w/ Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway

% = w/ Helmet

! = w/ Russian Circles

Korn 2020 Tour Dates:

02/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +

02/20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center +

02/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena +

02/23 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center +

02/24 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +

02/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena +

02/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center +

02/29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center +

03/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center +

03/21 – Chiba-city, JP @ Knotfest Japan

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California #^%!

05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena

05/31 – Bratislava Iii, SL @ NTC Stage Restaurant

06/02 – Lodz, PL @ Impact Festival

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/05 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/06 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/09 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AU @ Nova Rock

06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival

06/14 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/21 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/25 – Seinäjoki, FI, @ Tuska Festival

06/28 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Yubileynyy

06/30 – Moskow, RU @ Arena Dinamo

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Heavy Rock Festival

07/04 – Celeiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*

08/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*

08/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^*

08/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^*

08/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^*

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^*

08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^*

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

08/22 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*

08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*

08/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*

08/27 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^*

08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^%

08/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^%

09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%

09/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^%

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^%

09/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^%

09/06 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^%

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^%

09/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^%

09/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^%

09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^%

09/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

09/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

+ = w/ Breaking Benjamin

# = w/ System of a Down

^ = w/ Faith No More

* = w/ Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway

% = w/ Helmet

! = w/ Russian Circles