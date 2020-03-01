Flavor Flav Hits Bernie Sanders With Cease and Desist Over Public Enemy Campaign Appearance

Flavor Flav (photo by Paul R. Giunta) and Bernie Sanders

Flavor Flav isn’t feeling the bern. The rapper has served a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ campaign over an upcoming rally featuring Public Enemy.

Earlier this week, Sanders’ campaign announced that Public Enemy, of which Flavor Flav is a founding member, would be performing at a Sanders rally scheduled in Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 1st. However, according to the letter issued by Flavor Flav’s lawyer on Saturday, Sanders’ campaign is misrepresenting Public Enemy’s appearance, as only co-founding member Chuck D. will be appearing.



“The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading,” the letter reads. “Flav is reaching out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the faith and trust his millions of fans around the world have placed in him.”

The letter goes on to make clear that Flavor Flav “has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue.”

Flavor Flav himself signed the cease and desist letter, writing, “Hey Bernie, don’t do this!!”

In response, Chuck D. told HipHopDX that Flavor Flav “chooses to dance for his money” and warned him that “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.”