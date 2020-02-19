Foo Fighters Mark 25th Anniversary of Very First Show

Foo Fighters performing their first show, photo via Twitter

There’s been a lot of nostalgic build-up to the Foo Fighters’ big 25th anniversary, starting last summer with the unveiling of the Foo Files archival series, leading up to yesterday’s announcement of their 25th anniversary “Van Tour”. Today, the band took a moment to celebrate how it truly began: the very first show.

Foo Fighters took to Twitter to share a photo from their inaugural set in 1995. “There is a moment in every band’s history when you decide it’s time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time,” the caption read. “This was ours, 25 years ago today. Keg party at the Marine Store, Seattle Wa….”



In a follow-up post, the band member penning the caption (who most might assume to be frontman Dave Grohl) shared the sentiment, “25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas.”

Foo Fighters have a long trek of celebratory shows kicking off in April, visiting cities they went to for their first tour. Those tickets go on sale February 21st via Ticketmaster. The Foos will also be stopping by festivals like Boston Calling, Osheaga, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Check those tickets here.

It’ll all be a nostalgic time, likely mixed with some brand new stuff, as Grohl recently confirmed the band’s new album is done.

