Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Earlier this year, Dave Grohl promised “some seriously crazy shit” was in line to mark Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary. The first tease came last week when the frontman confirmed the band’s new album was finished. Now, they’ve announced the formal kickoff to the celebration with an anniversary tour.

The 10-date trek will see the Foos returning to cities they played on their first-ever tour back in 1995. They’ll be playing in the round at a number of arenas, because as a press release notes, performing in the same club venues they did back then would be “too insane…” However, the PR goes on to ask, “Or would it?”, before teasing fans to “stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers…”



For now, the “2020 Van Tour” — named in memory of the Dodge van in which the band first took to the road — will kick off April 12th in Phoenix. Foo Fighters will then stop in Oklahoma City, Knoxville, Grand Rapids, Cleveland, Albuquerque, Wichita, Green Bay, and Cincinnati before wrapping up May 20th in Hamilton, Ontario.

Each show will also feature a sneak peek at Grohl’s newly announced documentary, What Drives Us, which the rocker discussed earlier this month. The forthcoming film seeks to explore the question of “what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass econoline and take their music to the people — or at least a dozen or so of them here and there.” What Drives Us features interviews from members of bands that have spent time touring in vans, including Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, Metallica, and The Beatles.

Pre-sales for Foo Fighters’ “2020 Van Tour” launch today, February 18th, at noon ET for those who have signed up for Foo Fighters’ fan club. General on-sale begins on February 21st via Ticketmaster.

Foo Fighters also set to hit festivals like Boston Calling, Osheaga, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here, and see their complete tour schedule below.

In the lead up to the big 2-5 anniversary, the band launched their Foo Files archival series last summer. Collecting live tracks, covers, and rarities across several digital EPs, the series has seen covers of Arcade Fire and The B-52s; a live recording from Foo’s 10th anniversary concert in Roswell, New Mexico; and several B-sides that had never before been available digitally.

Foo Fighters 2020 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

04/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/20 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/24-25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water Festival

04/26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/10 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne *

06/12 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/14 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/16 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes #

06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes ^

06/19 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias &

06/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

# = w/ L7

^ = w/ Brutus

& = w/ Yungblud, Honeyblood