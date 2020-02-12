Dave Grohl Confirms Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Finished

Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

Dave Grohl has confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new record is finished.

The band’s frontman revealed the news during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. While discussing his songwriting process, Grohl relayed his recent experience with Foo Fighters.



“We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Grohl confirmed he is working on a new documentary focused on van touring. “I’ve interviewed everybody… The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van,” Grohl commented. “There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge.”

“The movie isn’t so much about really awesome van tour andecdotes, it’s more about the drive to do it,” Grohl elaborated. “Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you’re ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you’re sick, you’re pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it’s absolutely the key to success.”

Grohl also discussed the inner-band dynamics within Foo Fighters and their near breakup in 2001. He credited his brief stint working with Queens of the Stone Age for rejuvenating his interest in Foo Fighters, even though it nearly led to Foo Fighters’ disbandment at the time.

Toward the end of the interview Grohl discussed his and his daughter’s mutual love for Billie Eilish, and shared a funny anecdote about drinking alone with The Cure’s Robert Smith at a hotel bar until 5:30 in the morning.

Listen to the full interview below.

Grohl provided no timetable for the album or documentary’s release. However, Foo Fighters have a few notable tour dates on the horizon, including festival appearances at New Orleans Jazz Fest and Boston Calling. Get tickets to their upcoming dates here.