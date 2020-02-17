Friends Throw Dead Fan’s Ashes Onstage During Mr. Bungle Show: Watch

Mr. Bungle in Brooklyn, via Melinda Oswandel

Mr. Bungle’s recent reunion shows were certainly been a nostalgic trip for fans. For the late Dakota Young, the band’s second concert in Brooklyn even served as a final, symbolic resting place.

At the February 11th show at Brooklyn Steel, Young’s ashes were thrown onstage by his friends. Video footage shows the ashes — wrapped in a pair of Young’s underwear — flying through the air, leaving a trail of dust and exploding in a puff as they hit the stage.



As MetalSucks reports, Young had purchased a ticket to the Mr. Bungle show, but died unexpectedly. His friends took it upon themselves to scatter his ashes onstage next to Mr. Bungle’s star-studded touring lineup of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Trevor Dunn, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

The ashes were likely cleaned up after the show, but it was a pretty metal ending for Young’s mortal remains.

Watch video footage below of the incident, and read Heavy Consequence‘s review of Mr. Bungle’s February 10th show in Brooklyn.