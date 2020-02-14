Gang of Four Announce New EP Featuring Andy Gill’s Final Recordings

Gang of Four's Andy Gill, photo by Philip Cosores

Andy Gill’s final recordings with Gang of Four will be collected on a new EP called This Heaven Gives Me Migraine.

Gill, the group’s co-founding member, guitarist, and producer, passed away on February 1st after a short respiratory illness. Until days before his death, Gill was working on new music that revisits and re-imagines his musical legacy, according to a press release.



In a statement, Gang of Four singer John “Gaoler” Sterry said: “This collection of songs was recorded just before Andy died and it was his intention to get these out – to represent the way we played them on tour, late last year. All three songs were recorded in Andy’s home studio in London and there’s a fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP; from the song selection to the snippets of spoken word.”

Gill’s wife, Catherine Mayer, added: “From the hospital, Andy continued to give final notes on mixes of music that he looked forward to releasing. Since his death, I have been working with the band to fulfill his vision. The only change we have made is to include on the EP two brief recordings of Andy speaking, both, in different ways, essence of Andy.”

Due out February 26th, This Heaven Gives Me Migraine includes new versions of Gang of Four tracks “Natural’s Not In It”, “The Dying Rays”, and “Toreador”.

Head here to listen to 2020 version of “The Dying Rays” featuring Sterry in place of original vocalist, Herbert Grönemeyer.

This Heaven Gives Me Migraine EP Artwork:

This Heaven Gives Me Migraine EP Tracklist:

01. Anthrax (Andy speaks)

02. The Dying Rays (2020)

03. Natural’s Not In It

04. Toreador

05. Purple in Nature (Andy speaks)