Garth Brooks elicits wrath of Trump supporters after wearing Barry Sanders jersey

Garth Brooks wearing Barry Sanders jersey

In these highly polarized and ill-informed times, something as innocuous as Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders football jersey can set off a social media firestorm.

For his concert in Detroit this past weekend, the country singer pandered to the crowd by wearing the jersey of the city’s Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. But because Barry Sanders shares the same last name as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, some pro-Donald Trump supporters mistook Brooks’ outfit as a political endorsement. It likely didn’t help that Barry Sanders wore the number 20.



As such, the comments section of Brook’s social media contained reactions like this: “Good grief “Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ????” Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different.”

And another like this: “If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?”

Of course, the supreme leader of the MAGA movement is just as woefully ignorant. In just the last month, Trump confusingly praised Larry David for wearing a MAGA hat on an episode of Curb Your Enthusasiam, and wondered why Gone With the Wind, a film released in 1939, did not win Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.