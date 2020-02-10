Girl Talk plots first North American tour in eight years

Lace up your best dancing shoes because Girl Talk is officially back. The mash-up maestro also known as Gregg Gillis has announced his first North American tour in eight years.
Girl Talk’s comeback trek begins April 29th and features stops in Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Gillis is also scheduled to bring his confetti-filled sets to Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, and Boston before his closing date at New York’s Governors Ball on June 7th.
Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can grab them here.
Although Girl Talk has kept somewhat busy by producing hip-hop records for Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, and Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect, his last proper album came with All Day from way, way back in 2010. That effort featured samples of all varieties, from Black Sabbath and 2Pac to Nine Inch Nails and Aaliyah, and was a guaranteed banger live (I would know, I lost a very expensive pair of Ray-Bans while busting a move at a show.)
Girl Talk 2020 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball