Girl Talk plots first North American tour in eight years

Girl Talk, photo by Joey Kennedy

Lace up your best dancing shoes because Girl Talk is officially back. The mash-up maestro also known as Gregg Gillis has announced his first North American tour in eight years.

Girl Talk’s comeback trek begins April 29th and features stops in Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Gillis is also scheduled to bring his confetti-filled sets to Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, and Boston before his closing date at New York’s Governors Ball on June 7th.



Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can grab them here.

Although Girl Talk has kept somewhat busy by producing hip-hop records for Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, and Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect, his last proper album came with All Day from way, way back in 2010. That effort featured samples of all varieties, from Black Sabbath and 2Pac to Nine Inch Nails and Aaliyah, and was a guaranteed banger live (I would know, I lost a very expensive pair of Ray-Bans while busting a move at a show.)

Girl Talk 2020 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball