Goo Goo Dolls announce “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour”

Goo Goo Dolls will be spending the warmer months out on the road. The alt-rock outfit has announced “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour”, a North American trek that runs from late July through early September 2020.
In support of their 2019 record, Miracle Pill, the itinerary features shows in Portland, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Toronto. Johnny Rzeznik & co. are also expected to perform in Boston, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Houston, and Nashville before closing things out in Los Angeles. Joining Goo Goo Dolls on this trek are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
Why don’t you slide… on below for the full tour schedule. General on-sale begins Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out there, you can purchase them here.
Goo Goo Dolls 2020 Tour Dates:
02/19 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
02/21 – City Centre, UK @ Albert Hall
02/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/01 – Singapore, SG @ One Love Asian Festival
07/23 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
07/26 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
07/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA AMphitheatre
07/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/31 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louise Music Park
08/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/05 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion
08/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/01 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Goo Goo Dolls recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With…to discuss Miracle Pill, their penchant for anthems, and more.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS