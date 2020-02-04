Goo Goo Dolls announce “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour”

Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls will be spending the warmer months out on the road. The alt-rock outfit has announced “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour”, a North American trek that runs from late July through early September 2020.

In support of their 2019 record, Miracle Pill, the itinerary features shows in Portland, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Toronto. Johnny Rzeznik & co. are also expected to perform in Boston, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Houston, and Nashville before closing things out in Los Angeles. Joining Goo Goo Dolls on this trek are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.



Why don’t you slide… on below for the full tour schedule. General on-sale begins Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out there, you can purchase them here.

Editors' Picks 35 Most Anticipated Tours of 2020

10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2020



Goo Goo Dolls 2020 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

02/21 – City Centre, UK @ Albert Hall

02/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/01 – Singapore, SG @ One Love Asian Festival

07/23 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

07/26 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

07/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA AMphitheatre

07/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/31 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louise Music Park

08/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/05 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

08/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion

08/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Goo Goo Dolls recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With…to discuss Miracle Pill, their penchant for anthems, and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS