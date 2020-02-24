Silverback Gorillas Love Michael Bublé, So He Gave Them a Private Concert: Watch

Michael Bublé (right) and one of his biggest fans

In news that will have you questioning who’s more evolved than whom, three silverback gorillas at the Werribee Open Range Zoo have become huge fans of the Michael Bublé album Christmas.

As zookeeper Ben Gulli explains in a video shared by the wildlife park, “The beautiful low tones that [Bublé] sings with kind of mimics their pleasure grumble.” Apparently, that’s why “when we play Michael Bublé’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed.”



Word of his unusually-hairy following reached the singer, and he travelled all the way to Victoria, Australia to give a private primate concert. While the acoustics might have been better, the venue offered some spectacular views, and Bublé has surely performed for worse-smelling crowds. Bublé personalized the holiday standards, so that “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” contained the lyric, “Stop licking that stump!”

Unsurprisingly, the “concert” is a pretty unfocused affair, as the three gorillas Ganyeka, Yakini, and Motaba often stop listening to groom themselves or sprint like maniacs across the spacious field. Still, it’s a lot of fun to watch, and raises awareness for a humane open-range zoo. Besides, who doesn’t enjoy unlikely animal friendships? Check out the lounge lizard singing for the apes below.

In 2018, Bublé suggested he was ready to retire, but his publicists quickly walked that back; the singer’s currently on a North American tour. Whether you like his music or just want to pretend you’re a gorilla, you can get tickets here.