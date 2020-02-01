Gorillaz tease Tame Impala collaboration

Is a Gorillaz and Tame Impala collaboration on the way?

This week, Gorillaz launched Song Machine, a new audiovisual project featuring the band in studio with a revolving door of collaborators. Episode one came in the form of “Momentary Bliss”, a brilliant rock-grime team-up with slowthai and Slaves. Now, by the looks of it, episode two may unite Gorillaz and Tame Impala for the first time.

On Friday, Noodle, the animated band’s fictional guitarist, posted the album cover to Tame Impala’s Currents with Gorillaz superimposed on top of it. In the comments, Gorillaz’s official Instagram account wrote, “Kev???”, seemingly in reference to Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker.



Gorillaz teased their collaboration with slowthai in a similar way, so it certainly seems like a Gorillaz-Tame Impala track is incoming. In the meantime, Tame Impala are gearing up for the February 14th release of their long-awaited new album, The Slow Rush, and a supporting North American tour.