Green Day premiere new album Father of All Motherfuckers: Stream

Green Day, photo by Heather Kaplan

Green Day have returned with their newest album, Father of All Motherfuckers. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Following 2016’s Revolution Radio, the latest effort marks the Bay Area punk rocker’s 13th studio record and their shortest, clocking in at 26 minutes. Listeners got a taste of the 10-track effort with the early reveal of singles “Oh Yeah!”, “Fire, Ready, Aim”, and the album’s title track, which the band also previewed live at the MTV EMAs back in November.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong commented on the band’s ambition with the record, drawing inspiration from the soul music of Motown and Amy Winehouse and “putting it through the Green Day filter.”

Bassist Mike Dirnt added, “Billie was pushing himself to get to a newer place. And we had to chase that down. Which is par for the course, because nobody digs deeper than Billie.”

In her review of the album, Angie Piccirillo called Father of All Motherfuckers “a solid album that shows not only their mastery of sound but also genre and a nod to the greats that came before them.”

Father of All Motherfuckers arrives via Reprise/Warner Records. Physical copies, including various colors of vinyl, can be found over at Green Day’s online store.

Green Day are about to embark on the “Hella Mega Tour” with Weezer and Fallout Boy, and you can grab tickets to a nearby stop here.

Father of All Motherfuckers Artwork:

Father of All Motherfuckers Tracklist:

01. Father of All…

02. Fire, Ready, Aim

03. Oh Yeah!

04. Meet me on the Roof

05. I Was A Teenage Teenager

06. Stab You in the Heart

07. Sugar Youth

08. Junkies on a High

09. Take the Money and Crawl

10. Graffitia