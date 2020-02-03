Guns N’ Roses announce 2020 US summer tour

Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses have announced new US tour dates taking place this summer.

The 19-city jaunt will take Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan to baseball parks and football stadiums across the country between July and August 2020. The tour kicks off on July 4th with an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest before making its way east for headlining shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, NJ; and Fenway Park in Boston.



The itinerary also includes dates at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Oracle Park in San Francisco; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; and Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 7th via Ticketmaster.

Check out Guns N’ Roses’ complete tour schedule below. Prior to their North American leg, the band will play shows in Latin America, the UK, and Europe. You can get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Needless to say, such a busy tour schedule doesn’t leave much time for new music. Perhaps that’s why Slash recently admitted that the band was “not really sure” whether they’d follow through with previously stated plans to make a new record.

Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses headlined the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami and dedicated their performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

03/21 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

03/24 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos

03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/29 – Buenos Aires, AG @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/03 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo De Algés

05/23 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/12 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/14 – Berne, CH @ Stade de Suisse

06/17 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy

06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park Concert Series

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

08/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

08/23 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

08/26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium