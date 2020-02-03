Guns N’ Roses announce 2020 US summer tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced new US tour dates taking place this summer.
The 19-city jaunt will take Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan to baseball parks and football stadiums across the country between July and August 2020. The tour kicks off on July 4th with an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest before making its way east for headlining shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, NJ; and Fenway Park in Boston.
The itinerary also includes dates at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Oracle Park in San Francisco; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; and Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 7th via Ticketmaster.
Check out Guns N’ Roses’ complete tour schedule below. Prior to their North American leg, the band will play shows in Latin America, the UK, and Europe. You can get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.
Needless to say, such a busy tour schedule doesn’t leave much time for new music. Perhaps that’s why Slash recently admitted that the band was “not really sure” whether they’d follow through with previously stated plans to make a new record.
Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses headlined the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami and dedicated their performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” in honor of Kobe Bryant.
Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour Dates:
03/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival
03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
03/21 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
03/24 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos
03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/29 – Buenos Aires, AG @ Lollapalooza Argentina
04/03 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic
05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo De Algés
05/23 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin
05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/12 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/14 – Berne, CH @ Stade de Suisse
06/17 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy
06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport
06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park Concert Series
07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
07/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
08/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
08/23 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
08/26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium