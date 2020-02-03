Disney announces Hamilton movie with original cast

Hamilton, photo via Disney

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash Hamilton is coming soon to a movie theater near you.

Walt Disney Studios has announced a film version of the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the production’s original cast and filmed onstage at its home base, The Richard Rodgers Theatre, in New York City. A theatrical release date is set for October 15th, 2021.



Since its 2015 premiere, stagings of Hamilton continue to take place daily at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, albeit with a new cast. Beginning in 2017, Hamilton also went on tour with stagings occurring in over 20 US cities through at least 2020. Last year, Miranda reprised his starring role as Alexander Hamilton for a Puerto Rican production benefiting victims of Hurricane Maria.

Hamilton isn’t the only one of Miranda’s musicals heading to the silver screen; an adaptation of In the Heights is set to hit theaters on June 26th, 2020.