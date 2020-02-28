Harry Styles Literally Drowns in His Sorrow in “Falling” Video: Watch

Harry Styles' "Falling" Video

The expression “drowning in your own sorrow” has never been more literally realized than in Harry Styles’ new video for “Falling”.

The clip sees the former One Direction member re-teaming with director Dave Meyers, who previously helmed another aquatic-themed Fine Line visual for “Adore You”. This time, the setting isn’t a fictional island, but a well-adorned Victorian room. Styles sits at his piano and plays the dispirited ballad, his own desolation manifesting as water slowly filling the body of the instrument. Eventually, the liquid overflows, flooding the room until it fully submerges the pop star and his flowing wardrobe.



Watch the “Falling” video below.

You can also see a much drier Harry Styles when he heads out on his huge world tour, which includes an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. He also recently announced a pair of “Harryween” shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for Halloween, with Orville Peck providing support. Get tickets to all of Styles’ upcoming shows here.