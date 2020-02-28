Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Harry Styles Literally Drowns in His Sorrow in “Falling” Video: Watch

A sodden clip for the Fine Line track

by
on February 28, 2020, 12:07pm
0 comments
Harry Styles falling music video
Harry Styles' "Falling" Video

The expression “drowning in your own sorrow” has never been more literally realized than in Harry Styles’ new video for “Falling”.

The clip sees the former One Direction member re-teaming with director Dave Meyers, who previously helmed another aquatic-themed Fine Line visual for “Adore You”. This time, the setting isn’t a fictional island, but a well-adorned Victorian room. Styles sits at his piano and plays the dispirited ballad, his own desolation manifesting as water slowly filling the body of the instrument. Eventually, the liquid overflows, flooding the room until it fully submerges the pop star and his flowing wardrobe.

Watch the “Falling” video below.

Editors' Picks

You can also see a much drier Harry Styles when he heads out on his huge world tour, which includes an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. He also recently announced a pair of “Harryween” shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for Halloween, with Orville Peck providing support. Get tickets to all of Styles’ upcoming shows here.

Previous Story
System of a Down’s John Dolmayan on Covering David Bowie, Radiohead, and Madonna: Interview + Stream
Next Story
Garth Brooks elicits wrath of Trump supporters after wearing Barry Sanders jersey
No comments