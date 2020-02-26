Harry Styles Announces “Harryween” Halloween Concerts

Harry Styles

He may be lauded as cute, but Harry Styles wants to be spooky. The former One Direction star has announced two Halloween concerts taking place at Madison Square Garden.

Styles’ “Harryween” shows go down October 30th and 31st and feature Orville Peck as the opening act. When sharing the news, Styles called the events “fancy dress” parties, so take this as an invitation to get as dolled up — creepy or non-creepy — for “Harryween” as you see fit.



This announcement arrives after some nonstop new music from Styles. In December, he pivoted to power pop on his sophomore album Fine Line. In January, he went from covering Lizzo’s single “Juice” on the radio to joining her onstage for a surprise duet of the radio hit. And just a few weeks ago, he broke out an unexpected cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” for BBC Radio. So who knows what songs (or surprise guests!) he will bring out on Halloween.

Tickets for “Harryween” go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6th.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait months to see Harry Styles live. He kicks off one of the most anticipated tours of 2020 in a few weeks, and it includes a live performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. So grab tickets to any and all of his upcoming concerts here.

HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST – ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/zFohDg4Coq — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 26, 2020

Harry Styles 2020 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham ^

04/17 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena ^

04/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

04/22 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

04/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^

04/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

05/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

05/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

05/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

05/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

05/10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena ^

05/11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

05/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

05/15 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour ^

05/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

05/18 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

05/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

05/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

05/30 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

05/31 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

06/03 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Sport Palace

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

08/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/29 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey #

10/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG #

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Outdoors) #

10/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

10/09 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena #

10/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Hipico #

10/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Hipico #

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena #

10/17 – Lima, PE @ Jockey Club #

10/19 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena #

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

^ = w/ King Princess

* = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Koffee

$ = w/ Orville Peck