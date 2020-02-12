Havok Announce New Album V, Unveil Artwork and Tracklist

Havok, photo by Mark Maryanovich

Denver thrash metal band Havok will release their fifth studio album, appropriately titled V, this spring. The band has unveiled the artwork and tracklist for the 11-song LP, which is setting up to be one of Havok’s most experimental to date.

“A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of V,” vocalist and guitarist David Sanchez said in a press release. “The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date.”



V, which arrives on May 1st, was engineered, mixed, and mastered entirely by Mark Lewis, whose prior credits include work with Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder.

The album also marks the band’s first recordings with new bassist Brandon Bruce. “I am really excited about this record and to be playing bass with Havok,” Bruce said. “We really focused on structure and songwriting while maintaining the heavy riffs and brutal music the band is known for. I’m proud of how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Further details, including the lead single and album pre-order, are coming later this month via Century Media. See the tracklist and Eliran Kantor’s album artwork below.

V Artwork:

V Tracklist:

01. Post-Truth Era

02. Fear Campaign

03. Betrayed By Technology

04. Ritual Of The Mind

05. Interface With The Infinite

06. Dab Tsog

07. Phantom Force

08. Cosmetic Surgery

09. Panpsychism

10. Merchants Of Death

11. Don’t Do It