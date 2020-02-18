Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Headlining Tour

Ann Wilson, photo by Criss Cain

Ann Wilson, the piercing soprano behind hard rock pioneers Heart, has announced a solo headlining tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be playing hits from Heart as well as selections from her own albums Hope & Glory, The Ann Wilson Thing, and her 2018 covers LP Immortal.

The descriptively-named “Ann Wilson of Heart 2020 Tour” kicks off April 30th in Englewood, New Jersey. Wilson will crisscross the Atlantic seaboard before making her way westward through Pennsylvania to Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Her last scheduled appearance will be July 31st at the California Mid-State Fair. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st via Ticketmaster. You can also purchase tickets here.

Last year, Wilson and her Heart bandmates joined over 130 other musicians in signing a Planned Parenthood letter protesting abortion bans.

The “Ann Wilson of Heart 2020 Tour” Dates:

04/30 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

05/01 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

05/03 — Derry, NJ @ Tupelo Music Hall

05/04 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

05/06 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater

05/09 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

05/10 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For Creative Arts

05/12 — Alexandria, VA @The Birchmere

05/13 — Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

05/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE, Benefit

05/16 — Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars

05/18 — St. Charles, IL @ Arcadia Theatre

05/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

05/21 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield

07/31 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair