Hinds announce new album The Prettiest Curse, plus tour dates

Hinds, photo by Andrea Savall

Hinds are ready to put a spell on you. The Madrid indie rock act has announced their return with a new album called The Prettiest Curse, along with a proper North American tour. To celebrate, they’ve shared a brand new single, “Good Bad Times”.

The Prettiest Curse comes out on April 3rd via Mom + Pop Records. It’s Hinds’ third full-length to date, following 2018’s I Don’t Run and 2016’s Leave Me Alone, and allegedly it sees the group ditching their lo-fi roots to embrace the cleaner side of garage pop. It also features Hinds singing in Spanish, their native language, for first time on any of their records.



“Good Bad Times” is technically the second song we’ve heard from the album, following the previously released single “Riding Solo”, and it sounds like a mellow Tame Impala cut. According to a press release, it’s about “the struggle of communication, time difference, distance… like the two sides of a coin, two sides close together that can’t be separated even though they seem to be completely different.”

In the music video for “Good Bad Times”, directed by Jean Lafleur, Hinds take the form of superheroes in a vintage ’80s style live-action show. After proclaiming they will take down the nameless villain, they set to work solving everyday crimes: a stolen baby, teens bullying a child, and a cat stuck in a tree. It’s simple, entertaining fun. Watch it below.

To support the new album, Hinds are hitting the road for a string of North American tour dates. The trek kicks off on May 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps up on June 17th in New York City. Along the way, the band will play in major cities like Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and more.

Tickets for Hinds’ new tour dates go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. After that leg, they’ll perform at festivals like Bilbao BBK Live and FIB Benicàssim.

Hinds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/13 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/15 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

04/18 — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social

04/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

04/21 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/22 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/24 — Paris, FR @ Badaboum

04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub

04/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/30 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/15 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

05/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater

05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/09 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

06/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

06/11 — Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

06/16 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/09-11 — Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/16-19 — Benicàssim, SP @ FIB Benicàssim

The Prettiest Curse Artwork:

The Prettiest Curse Tracklist:

01. Good Bad Times

02. Just Like Kids (Miau)

03. Riding Solo

04. Boy

05. Come Back And Love Me <3

06. Burn

07. Take Me Back

08. The Play

09. Waiting for You

10. This Moment Forever

