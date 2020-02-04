Hinds announce new album The Prettiest Curse, plus tour dates

Hinds are ready to put a spell on you. The Madrid indie rock act has announced their return with a new album called The Prettiest Curse, along with a proper North American tour. To celebrate, they’ve shared a brand new single, “Good Bad Times”.
The Prettiest Curse comes out on April 3rd via Mom + Pop Records. It’s Hinds’ third full-length to date, following 2018’s I Don’t Run and 2016’s Leave Me Alone, and allegedly it sees the group ditching their lo-fi roots to embrace the cleaner side of garage pop. It also features Hinds singing in Spanish, their native language, for first time on any of their records.
“Good Bad Times” is technically the second song we’ve heard from the album, following the previously released single “Riding Solo”, and it sounds like a mellow Tame Impala cut. According to a press release, it’s about “the struggle of communication, time difference, distance… like the two sides of a coin, two sides close together that can’t be separated even though they seem to be completely different.”
In the music video for “Good Bad Times”, directed by Jean Lafleur, Hinds take the form of superheroes in a vintage ’80s style live-action show. After proclaiming they will take down the nameless villain, they set to work solving everyday crimes: a stolen baby, teens bullying a child, and a cat stuck in a tree. It’s simple, entertaining fun. Watch it below.
To support the new album, Hinds are hitting the road for a string of North American tour dates. The trek kicks off on May 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps up on June 17th in New York City. Along the way, the band will play in major cities like Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and more.
Tickets for Hinds’ new tour dates go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. After that leg, they’ll perform at festivals like Bilbao BBK Live and FIB Benicàssim.
Hinds 2020 Tour Dates:
04/13 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
04/15 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
04/18 — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social
04/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3
04/21 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/22 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
04/24 — Paris, FR @ Badaboum
04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub
04/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
04/30 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club
05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
05/15 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
05/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
05/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/29 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater
05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/09 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
06/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
06/11 — Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues
06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
06/16 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
06/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/09-11 — Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/16-19 — Benicàssim, SP @ FIB Benicàssim
The Prettiest Curse Artwork:
The Prettiest Curse Tracklist:
01. Good Bad Times
02. Just Like Kids (Miau)
03. Riding Solo
04. Boy
05. Come Back And Love Me <3
06. Burn
07. Take Me Back
08. The Play
09. Waiting for You
10. This Moment Forever