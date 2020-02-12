Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan Expands Solo Headlining Tour

Frances Quinlan, photo by Julia Khorosilov

Last month, Frances Quinlan of Hop Along announced a solo headlining tour before releasing Likewise, her debut album under her own name. Now, after some good reviews and a sold-out show in NYC, Quinlan is expanding her tour with 13 new dates.

Following up an appearance at SXSW, Quinlen has scheduled herself a quiet April before once again hitting the road in May. She’ll be criss-crossing North America’s eastern shores, starting in New Jersey, and traveling as far north as Toronto before swinging south through Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th. Initially they’ll be available through her official website, and afterwards keep an eye out for deals here.

Frances Quinlan 2020 Tour Dates:

Frances Quinlan 2020 Tour Dates:

03/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop at Swedish American Music Hall #

03/03 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

03/05 — Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater #

03/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

03/07 — Victoria, BC @ The Rubber Boot Club #

03/11 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

03/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project #

03/14 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

03/16-03/21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/10 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

5/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

5/13 — Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

5/14 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

5/18 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

5/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/20 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

5/22 — Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

5/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Backroom

5/24 — Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

5/27 — Somerville, MA @ The Center for the Arts at the Armory

5/28 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

# = w/ Mary Lattimore