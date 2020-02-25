Igorrr, via Metal Blade

French experimental act Igorrr have teamed up with legendary death metal vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher of Cannibal Corpse for the brutal track “Parpaing”. It’s the second single from Igorrr’s forthcoming album, Spirituality and Distortion, out March 27th.

Corpsegrinder’s iconic guttural vocals push “Parpaing” to the extreme. The track is another genre-defying piece from Igorrr, contrasting 8-bit chiptune music with traditional metal instrumentation and Corpsegrinder’s harsh death growls.



“We are so honored to welcome the final boss of death metal, George Fisher, to sing on one of the most brutal Igorrr tracks we have ever made,” the project’s mastermind Gautier Serre said in a press release. “I’ve been a huge fan of George since the legendary albums Gallery of Suicide and Bloodthirst from Cannibal Corpse, which had a pretty serious influence on my music.”

Serre continued: “His participation makes a complete sense to me and to this track: who’s got a better voice than George Fisher’s voice and could fit better on chiptune 8-bit music? Heaviness versus its opposite, I found on this track the perfect match, the perfect balance.”

Like previous Igorrr records, Serre brought in a bevy of side musicians and singers to achieve his amorphous musical vision. Among the performers are violinist Timba Harris, bassist Mike Leon, pianist Matt Lebofsky, Oud player Mehdi Haddab, accordion player Pierre Mussi, Kanoun player Fotini Kokkala, and harpsichordist Benjamin Bardiaux, among others. Igorrr collaborator and opera singer Laure Le Prunenec returns to provide vocal textures.

Pre-orders for Spirituality and Distortion are available via Metal Blade. Watch the video for “Parpaing” below.

Spirituality and Distortion Artwork:

Spirituality and Distortion Tracklist:

01. Downgrade Desert

02. Nervous Waltz

03. Very Noise

04. Hollow Tree

05. Camel Dancefloor

06. Parpaing

07. Musette Maximum

08. Himalaya Massive Ritual

09. Lost in Introspection

10. Overweight Poesy

11. Paranoid Bulldozer Italiano

12. Barocco Satani

13. Polyphonic Rust

14. Kung-Fu Chèvre